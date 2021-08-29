FWL Investment Management LLC Has $6.76 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,664 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 4.1% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,992,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,379. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a PE ratio of 107.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. FBN Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

