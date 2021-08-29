FWL Investment Management LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,056 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 1.4% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE:FCX traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,805,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,096,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.