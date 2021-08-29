FWL Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Bunge accounts for about 3.5% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bunge worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,637,000 after acquiring an additional 656,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,786,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,135,000 after acquiring an additional 205,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,198,000 after acquiring an additional 80,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,519,000 after acquiring an additional 49,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 115.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after acquiring an additional 817,679 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.12. 787,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,738. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.20. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

