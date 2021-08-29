FWL Investment Management LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. FWL Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Global X Copper Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $67,250,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 681.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after acquiring an additional 470,428 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,979,000. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,091,000.

Shares of COPX stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 298,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,545. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $46.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

