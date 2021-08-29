Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Down 40.9% in August

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 403,700 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the July 29th total of 683,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Galapagos by 936.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Galapagos alerts:

GLPG stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.90. 204,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,588. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $148.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.