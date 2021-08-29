Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
GLXZ stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.08 million, a P/E ratio of 221.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08. Galaxy Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77.
About Galaxy Gaming
