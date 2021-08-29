Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Gamida Cell reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Gamida Cell stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 293,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,051. The company has a market capitalization of $280.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.62. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 28.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 24,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 2,064.6% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 263,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

