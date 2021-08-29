Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,692,000 after acquiring an additional 272,796 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after acquiring an additional 237,424 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1,940.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 199,257 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 436,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,504,000 after acquiring an additional 175,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $21,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,738 shares of company stock valued at $21,759,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

GRMN traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.86. 619,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,911. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $176.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.05.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

