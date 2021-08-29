GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.72 Million

Analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will announce sales of $319.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $317.70 million to $322.37 million. GDS posted sales of $224.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in GDS in the first quarter worth $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in GDS in the second quarter worth $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GDS in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 69.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.20 and a beta of 1.01. GDS has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $116.76.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

