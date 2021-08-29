General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 58,396 shares during the quarter. General American Investors makes up about 7.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.50% of General American Investors worth $26,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in General American Investors by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 187,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 96,539 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 103,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 60,775 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 664.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 61,002 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General American Investors by 261.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 37,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAM stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 40,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,024. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $44.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.57.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

