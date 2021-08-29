General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 108,668 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $35,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD opened at $199.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

