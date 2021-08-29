General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,339,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445,035 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for about 1.5% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of General Mills worth $203,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in General Mills by 204.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Mills by 30.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,450 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in General Mills by 285.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 971,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,595,000 after acquiring an additional 719,899 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

GIS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,878,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

