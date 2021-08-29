GenesisX (XGS) Market Cap Hits $98,243.32

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $98,243.32 and $74.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000059 BTC.

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,846,821 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

