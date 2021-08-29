Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Holdings Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,362 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Genpact worth $32,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

