Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Gentex by 11.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Gentex by 2.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $1,174,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other Gentex news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. 945,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,544. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.