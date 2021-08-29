Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Holdings Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Gentherm worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

In other news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.25. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $88.24.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

