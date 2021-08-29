Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,950 shares during the quarter. Genworth Financial comprises about 1.4% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Genworth Financial worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNW. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNW opened at $3.72 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

