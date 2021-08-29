Giant (GIC) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 58.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Giant has a market capitalization of $16,864.58 and approximately $1.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Giant has traded 57.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023694 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001369 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 11,671,283 coins and its circulating supply is 11,521,281 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

