Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.00.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $164.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.06. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

