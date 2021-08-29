Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,823 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Global Payments worth $39,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global Payments by 108.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,124,000 after buying an additional 492,853 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,919,000 after buying an additional 479,497 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Global Payments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $164.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

