Global Social Chain (GSC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $20,414.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and $20,414.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

GSC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

