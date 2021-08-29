GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 142.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth $138,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74. GMS has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GMS will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

