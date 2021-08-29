GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179,967 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of GoDaddy worth $54,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,014. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.13. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

