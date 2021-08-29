Godsey & Gibb Associates Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Aflac makes up approximately 0.8% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Aflac were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Aflac by 18.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,994. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.68.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFL. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,676 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

