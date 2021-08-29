Godsey & Gibb Associates Has $22.76 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Godsey & Gibb Associates reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises 13.6% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Agilent Technologies worth $22,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,156,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274 over the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have commented on A. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Shares of A traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.81. 1,185,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,028. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.30. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $175.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

