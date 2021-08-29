Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.29). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

GOL opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 13.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 417,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 49,953 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

