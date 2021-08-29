Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) vs. Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Critical Review

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Theta Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73% Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Golden Minerals and Theta Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 147.15%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Minerals and Theta Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 13.43 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -6.65 Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Theta Gold Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Minerals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats Theta Gold Mines on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

