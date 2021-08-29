GoldenPyrex Hits Market Capitalization of $571,399.66 (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $571,399.66 and $247.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldenPyrex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com

GoldenPyrex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldenPyrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldenPyrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldenPyrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldenPyrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.