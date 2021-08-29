Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,978 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 29.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 977,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after buying an additional 221,336 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 104.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 132,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $1,926,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

