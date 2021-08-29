Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) is CKW Financial Group’s 6th Largest Position

CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 4.5% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $28,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSEW. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 219,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 29,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

BATS GSEW traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $70.11. 18,900 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.