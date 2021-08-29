Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Update

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GXSFF stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Goldsource Mines has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79.

Get Goldsource Mines alerts:

Goldsource Mines Company Profile

Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Goldsource Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldsource Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.