Golem Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.43 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Golem has a market capitalization of $458.49 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Golem Coin Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

