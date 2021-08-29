Governor DAO Price Hits $1.69 on Top Exchanges (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 132.6% higher against the dollar. Governor DAO has a market cap of $4.85 million and $96,603.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00003464 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,870,905 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

