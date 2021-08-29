GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,259 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.29% of GrafTech International worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EAF. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 54.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $11.26 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.