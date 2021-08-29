Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Update

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the July 29th total of 70,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

GHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 target price on Graham in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

GHM stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27. Graham has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Graham had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 5.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 64.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

