Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.030-$6.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.10 million-$911.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.20 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.180 EPS.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,883. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

