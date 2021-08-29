Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.70 million-$212.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.49 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.50.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of LOPE traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.76. The stock had a trading volume of 254,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.67.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.