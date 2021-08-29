Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$261 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.76. The company had a trading volume of 254,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.67.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

