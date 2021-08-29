Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the period. Granite Construction accounts for about 1.7% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Granite Construction worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,147,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

GVA traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,729. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

