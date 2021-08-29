Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 1.3% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 87.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $269,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after buying an additional 55,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.35. 93,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,283. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.50. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $57.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.