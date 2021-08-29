Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$59.94 during midday trading on Friday. 344,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,651. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.92 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

