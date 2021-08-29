Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,089,000 after acquiring an additional 295,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 184,322 shares in the last quarter. Signify Wealth bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,267,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,369,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 971.6% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after buying an additional 133,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.92. The stock had a trading volume of 358,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,893. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $97.38 and a 12 month high of $191.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.19.

