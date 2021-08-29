Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,006. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.39. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $62.77.

