Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Sells 3,610 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.9% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 352,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,363,000 after purchasing an additional 527,454 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,780,000 after purchasing an additional 411,807 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,787. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.92. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

