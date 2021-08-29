Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Takes Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,000. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 5.3% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,236.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,888,000 after buying an additional 427,537 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 438,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 50,359 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4,655.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 361,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 354,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 260,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GTO traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $57.43. The company had a trading volume of 115,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,126. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30.

