Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,669,500 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the July 29th total of 2,803,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 253.0 days.

Shares of GWLIF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.28. 2,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,281. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $32.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.10.

Several research firms have commented on GWLIF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

