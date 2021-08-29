GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Short Interest Update

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the July 29th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,779,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GRNH stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. GreenGro Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.
About GreenGro Technologies
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GreenGro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenGro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.