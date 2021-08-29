Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318,329 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Grocery Outlet worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 61.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,921 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 727.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,231 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,084,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,892,000 after purchasing an additional 403,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 378,038 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,162.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,840 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.