Growth DeFi (GRO) One Day Volume Tops $23,100.00

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Growth DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $14.86 or 0.00030471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $23,100.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,204 coins and its circulating supply is 440,413 coins. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

