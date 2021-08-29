GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) vs. 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Head to Head Analysis

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) and 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and 908 Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II $70,000.00 13,272.32 -$45.26 million N/A N/A 908 Devices $26.89 million 36.19 -$12.82 million ($1.24) -28.39

908 Devices has higher revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and 908 Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A 908 Devices 0 0 4 0 3.00

908 Devices has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.18%. Given 908 Devices’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of 908 Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and 908 Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II -49,263.32% -9.11% -5.88% 908 Devices N/A N/A N/A

Summary

908 Devices beats GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

